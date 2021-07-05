Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,220 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 241,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.57 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $239.66 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

