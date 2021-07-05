Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 71,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

