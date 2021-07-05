Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,974 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHG opened at $11.13 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

