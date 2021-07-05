Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,900 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.82.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

