UBS Group AG Buys 3,767 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,709.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

