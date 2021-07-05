Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

MRTX stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

