UBS Group AG Takes Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,443 shares of company stock worth $36,524,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $17.00 on Monday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

