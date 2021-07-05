UBS Group AG Sells 30,871 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

