UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.25% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVY opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

