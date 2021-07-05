Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $842.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

