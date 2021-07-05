Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $22.70 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

