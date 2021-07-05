Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 136,455 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

