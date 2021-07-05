Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 91,148 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.