Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of First Savings Financial Group worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.94. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $76.43.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,399.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

