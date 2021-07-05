Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
