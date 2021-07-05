Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 33.8%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KBCSY stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

