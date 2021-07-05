AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 766,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 970,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

