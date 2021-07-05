Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director James E. Flynn Buys 685,710 Shares

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $9.89 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.