Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director James E. Flynn Buys 685,710 Shares

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $9.89 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

