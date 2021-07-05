Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Sells 10,500,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

