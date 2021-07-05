Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $709.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 709 ($9.26) and last traded at GBX 705.27 ($9.21), with a volume of 14600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £695.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 673.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 1,449 shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

