Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.70 ($44.35).

ETR BOSS opened at €46.77 ($55.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.15. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.40.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

