Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.70 ($44.35).

ETR BOSS opened at €46.77 ($55.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.15. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

