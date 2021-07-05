Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.18 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

ALSN opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

