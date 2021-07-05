Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,467 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $10,726,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

