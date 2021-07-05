Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE RCUS opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

