Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.