BlackRock Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.14% of Ardagh Group worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.70 million, a P/E ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

