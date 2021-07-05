Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.46 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

