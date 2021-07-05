Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,753 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,753 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

