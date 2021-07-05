BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. Analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46. Insiders sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

