BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.36% of Select Bancorp worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

