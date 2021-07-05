BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,683 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Agile Therapeutics worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

