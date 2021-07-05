BlackRock Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 548,318.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Shaw Communications worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

