BlackRock Inc. Purchases 26,376 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Weyco Group worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weyco Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

