Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.60% of Hercules Capital worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

