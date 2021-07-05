Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Farmer Bros. worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

