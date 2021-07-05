Truist Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price upped by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

