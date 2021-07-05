Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATC. CL King assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Atotech stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $48,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

