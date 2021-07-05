Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

