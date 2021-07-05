$109.53 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report $109.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.62 million and the lowest is $108.07 million. Invitae reported sales of $45.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $462.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $681.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

