Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.44.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
