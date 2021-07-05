Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

