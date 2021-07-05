Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Increases By 18.6%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.