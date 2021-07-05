Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

BSY opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,360 shares in the company, valued at $57,918,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,471 shares of company stock worth $52,159,975 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

