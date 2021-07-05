Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APYX opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $352.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

