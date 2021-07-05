Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Decreases By 16.8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31. Adyen has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

