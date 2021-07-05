Comparing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Amgen alerts:

75.2% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amgen and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 5.62 $7.26 billion $16.60 14.98 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amgen and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 9 14 0 2.48 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $256.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 118.56%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 28.16% 93.84% 14.85% Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amgen beats Achilles Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Datos Health. It also has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.