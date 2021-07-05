Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSTA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.08 million and a PE ratio of -73.27.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

