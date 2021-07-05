Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.83.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.22 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

