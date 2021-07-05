Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGPHF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,546.92 on Monday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,496.57.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

