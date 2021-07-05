Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $392.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.