Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 20.9%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

